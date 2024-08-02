Fertility Rates Reaching Record Lows Spells Societal Decline

Before the counter-cultural movement, the "sexual revolution," and America landed on the moon, most couples didn't plan for kids. They just had them.

Would-be parents didn't necessarily ponder the cost, how it would cut into free time – or even when it was the best time. It was a given, as in age-old K-I-S-S-I-N-G song went, "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage."