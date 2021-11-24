FDA Says It Needs 55 Years to Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data

The FDA claims it will take 55 years to release the data it relied on for its decision to license Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to court documents.

The stunning answer came after a group of scientists asked the federal government to share information related to the licensing of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible via a Freedom of Information Act request. But the scientists were told they were going to have to wait until 2076 to see the full record, which contains roughly 329,000 pages.