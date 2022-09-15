FBI Pressured Americans to Waive Second Amendment Rights, Gun Group Says

Gun Owners of America, a Virginia-based gun rights organization, is accusing the FBI of secretly pressuring Americans to "voluntarily" give up their Second Amendment rights during a series of encounters that experts say raise troubling constitutional questions.

The group alleges that the FBI approached Americans at their homes from 2016-2019, pressuring targeted individuals to fill out and sign a form in which the person claims to be either a "danger" to themselves or others or lacking the "mental capacity adequately to contract or manage" their lives.