Fauci's 10 Biggest COVID Contradictions

Despite a career spanning five decades, Dr. Anthony Fauci's legacy comes down to the decisions and pronouncements he made during his final three years while serving as the public face of the government response to the coronavirus pandemic – a job in which his constantly contradictory public health prescriptions often led to confusion and contributed to a growing distrust of the medical community.

The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is set to retire in December, was initially thrust into the spotlight when COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. in early 2020. The infectious diseases expert quickly became a regular fixture on TV. But as he began to be cast as a counterweight to then-President Donald Trump, Fauci's legend grew, and he was transformed into a magazine cover star and a celebrity of sorts – with some ardent fans even revering him with religious overtones.