Costs, Regulations Push Small Farms to the Brink

In California's Central Valley lie the ruins of Leo Zacky's former empire — his family's Zacky Farms — which once employed 4,000 people and fed millions.
By January 2019, it was gone, shuttered by what Zacky calls "years of poor legislative decisions" that created a "perfect storm" of skyrocketing costs.
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