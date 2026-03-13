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Tags: farms | vanishing | america | costs | regulations | agriculture

Costs, Regulations Push Small Farms to the Brink

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 08:10 AM EDT

In California's Central Valley lie the ruins of Leo Zacky's former empire — his family's Zacky Farms — which once employed 4,000 people and fed millions.

By January 2019, it was gone, shuttered by what Zacky calls "years of poor legislative decisions" that created a "perfect storm" of skyrocketing costs.

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In California's Central Valley lie the ruins of Leo Zacky's former empire – his family's Zacky Farms – which once employed 4,000 people and fed millions.
farms, vanishing, america, costs, regulations, agriculture
1083
2026-10-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 08:10 AM
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