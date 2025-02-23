WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: family | states | marriage | birth rates | values | poverty

Which States Top 2025 Family Structure Index Ranking?

(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 February 2025 07:47 AM EST

A study of marriage stability and birth rates released earlier this month ranks all 50 states according to what researchers call the Family Structure Index.

Topping the list for 2025 is Utah, which boasts an index score of 94.4. At the bottom is Rhode Island, which posted an index score of 32.1.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A study of marriage stability and birth rates released earlier this month ranks all 50 states according to what researchers call the Family Structure Index.
family, states, marriage, birth rates, values, poverty
931
2025-47-25
Tuesday, 25 February 2025 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved