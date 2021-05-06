Families of 9/11 Victims Frustrated Over FBI's Latest Delay in Releasing Documents

Nearly two decades after a team of highly coordinated and well-trained terrorist attackers launched near-simultaneous attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., murdering 3,000 people, family members of those killed on 9/11 say the U.S. government continues to hamper their progress in a case against alleged accessory — and U.S. ally — Saudi Arabia.

After years arguing the Kingdom played a direct role in the attacks by providing resources, financial support, and logistical information to the al-Qaida terrorists who carried out the mass murder, the families said they finally felt their pleas were being heard when a federal magistrate judge ruled last year that key Saudi officials could be deposed.