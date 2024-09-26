WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: evangelicals | megan bassham | book | controversy | social causes | ministries | joe biden

Book Critical of Shifting Evangelical Mores Stirs Storm

Evangelicism (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 11:00 AM EDT

Pinned to the top of her X page, author and reporter Megan Basham reminds followers she "has the receipts" on "high-profile pastors preaching trendy social causes" and "church leaders selling out their ministries to the highest bidders."

Since releasing "Shepherds For Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for a Leftist Agenda" in July, a firestorm has erupted.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pinned to the top of her X page, author and reporter Megan Basham reminds followers she "has the receipts" on "high-profile pastors preaching trendy social causes" and "church leaders selling out their ministries to the highest bidders.
evangelicals, megan bassham, book, controversy, social causes, ministries, joe biden
1308
2024-00-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved