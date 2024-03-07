Europe Flirts With Dangerous Escalation in Ukraine

As Russia's war in Ukraine extends into its third year, the previously unimaginable idea of deploying NATO troops to the conflict unexpectedly took center stage during a recent summit of pro-Ukraine European leaders, spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the summit's conclusion in Paris, Macron stated that Russia "must not win the war," suggesting that the deployment of troops to assist Ukraine against Russia's intensified offensive should not be "ruled out" – a statement that quickly ignited a whirlwind of controversy and prompted immediate backlash from both allies and adversaries.