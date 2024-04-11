×
Tags: elon musk | brazil | supreme court | censorship | investigation | free speech | x

Musk-Brazil Battle Seen by Some as Mirror of US Fight

Elon Musk has defied Brazil's Supreme Court order to censor accounts on X, prompting Justice Alexandre de Moraes to investigate him for obstruction and incitement in a high-stakes free speech battle. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:30 AM EDT

Besides angering liberals and leftists in the United States by buying Twitter, renaming it X, and drastically reducing the social media platform's "content moderation," Elon Musk has taken his free speech crusade to Brazil.

Musk's open defiance of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes' order for X to shut down platform accounts of certain individuals – ostensibly for "disinformation" – has now led to an investigation by De Moraes of Musk and X for obstruction of justice and incitement.

