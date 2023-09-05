×
Tags: electric vehicles | registration | fees | texas | gas | taxes | revenues

Are Registration Fees for Electric Vehicles Fair or Punitive?

Nissan and Volkswagen electric cars sit parked at a Charge Point EV charging station in Corte Madera, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 06:31 AM EDT

Drivers hoping to save a few dollars at the gas pump by switching to electric vehicles may still wind up with sticker shock when they register their ride, as more states are imposing higher registration fees on the vehicles.

This month, Texas will join about 30 other states that already impose significant registration fees on EVs to offset the revenue the states are losing from fewer drivers paying gasoline taxes.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

Click Here to comment on this article


Tuesday, 05 September 2023 06:31 AM
