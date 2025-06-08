WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: education | linda mcmahon | budget | democrats | attacks

McMahon Lays Out Education Budget, Fends Off Dem Attacks

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon testifies before a House Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on the budget for the Department of Education, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 21. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:25 AM EDT

Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon said giving parents educational choices, returning power to states and fiscal responsibility are priorities in the proposed budget she laid out June 4 before House Education and Workforce Committee.

McMahon also fended off attacks from Democrats for what they said are a variety of programming cuts during the nearly three-hour hearing.

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:25 AM
