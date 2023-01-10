How to Protect Your 401(k) During Recessions

Experts predict the U.S. economy will suffer a shallow recession in 2023 amid the persistence of elevated inflation, painting a dire financial picture for Americans – particularly ones nearing retirement.
The good news, economists and wealth managers say, is that retirees and those saving toward the milestone with 401(k) plans can seek shelter in a variety of time-tested stocks and bonds.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin