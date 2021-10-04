Eco-terror Attacks Pose Next Threat to Critical Infrastructure

Calls seeping into the mainstream that encourage environmentalists to put the "combat" in combatting climate change by embracing a more radical, violent approach to achieving their aims have some Republican lawmakers on edge that eco-terrorism could be the next major threat to critical U.S. infrastructure.

Following the release of a book titled "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" penned by Swedish Marxist activist and professor Andreas Malm — whose work has been met with acclaim and attention by the media at-large — a group of GOP lawmakers are asking the FBI to keep an eye on any eco-terrorism groups that could be considering carrying out a large-scale attack.