Eco-terror Attacks Pose Next Threat to Critical Infrastructure

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)

By    |   Monday, 04 October 2021 07:15 AM

Calls seeping into the mainstream that encourage environmentalists to put the "combat" in combatting climate change by embracing a more radical, violent approach to achieving their aims have some Republican lawmakers on edge that eco-terrorism could be the next major threat to critical U.S. infrastructure.

Following the release of a book titled "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" penned by Swedish Marxist activist and professor Andreas Malm — whose work has been met with acclaim and attention by the media at-large — a group of GOP lawmakers are asking the FBI to keep an eye on any eco-terrorism groups that could be considering carrying out a large-scale attack.

