What's Behind the Record 100,000 Drug Overdose Deaths in the US?

The revelation of America’s record 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a 12-month span immediately drew speculation that the shocking figure had some correlation to pandemic-era lockdowns — but the startling milestone may be independent of the coronavirus restrictions and more indicative of a worsening and widening drug problem in America.

The 12 months recorded are from April 2019 to April 2020, with the survey ending just as lockdowns were being initiated across much of the country. While the provisional figure from the CDC indicates a 29% increase, that doesn’t give the full picture. Hotspots, such as Vermont and areas of Appalachia, have seen up to a 70% rise in overdose deaths — not even tabulating overdose situations that did not result in death.