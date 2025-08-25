Trump Looks to Erdogan in Syria

President Donald Trump's shakeup of the National Security Council in May signaled a rise in Turkish influence on U.S. policy in Syria.
Trump's close relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who he calls "smart" and for whom he has expressed admiration, likely influenced Trump's meeting with Syria's President Ahmed Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, in Saudi Arabia in May at the behest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
