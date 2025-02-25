WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Highlights Record Optimism at CPAC

President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd while arriving at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Feb. 22. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 08:13 AM EST

A new Rasmussen Reports poll showing the highest percentage of Americans in two decades believing the country is on the right track was a focal point of President Donald Trump's address at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.

Trump highlighted the poll's findings as a sign of renewed faith in the country's direction under his administration.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

