Top 10 Trump Nicknames for Political Rivals, Foes

Former President Donald Trump's public jab labeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious" may have been the first volley fired between the two men widely considered to be the front-runners for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, however, it was only the latest in a long line of biting nicknames that Trump has used to brand his political and personal foes – with many of the monikers proving to have staying power.

Trump's reference to DeSantis at Saturday's Save America rally in Pennsylvania came as Trump rattled off the results from a recent poll on preferred 2024 presidential candidates that showed him with a commanding lead over other potential options.