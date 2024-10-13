Trump, Harris Supporters Widely Divided on Big Issues

Just how divided are supporters of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris?

Very, according to a survey conducted on issues including guns, immigration, religion, gender identity, policing. and more.

Gun Ownership:

While Harris tries to convince voters she isn't planning to "take away their guns," her voting base's view suggests it would be just fine if she did, according to a recent survey conducted by Pew Research.

Just 18% of Harris supporters surveyed say they think it's important to protect the rights of American citizens to own firearms and another 80% say they want the government to control gun ownership.

The opposite is true among Trump supporters, 87% of whom think it's important to protect the right. And just 12% favor gun control.

While 89% of Trump supporters support gun ownership to protect themselves, just 18% of Democrats do. Eighty-one percent of Democrats said that gun ownership reduces safety by giving too many people access to firearms, while just 10% of Republicans said they agreed with that premise.

Asked if they think gun ownership is generally good or bad for society, only 1% of Harris supporters said it was very good and 2% said it was somewhat good. Twelve percent said it was neither good nor bad and 58% said guns are "very bad" for society.

Among Trump supporters, 21% said guns are very good for society, the same number that said they are somewhat good. Forty percent said they're neither good nor bad, and only 6% said they are very bad.

Immigration:

The chasm between Trump and Harris supporters is equally wide on immigration. Fifteen percent of Democrats surveyed said illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in the country legally compared to 70% of Republicans.

Asked if there should be a national law enforcement effort to deport all immigrants living here illegally, just 11% of Harris supporters said no while 66% of Trump supporters said yes.

For illegal immigrants who meet the requirements to apply for citizenship, 56% of Harris supporters said they should be allowed to apply compared to just 14% of Trump supporters.

Sixty-five percent of Trump supporters said America risks losing its national identity if its borders are too open, while 88% of Harris supporters said that isn't the case.

Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation:

On gender identity and sexual orientation issues, Trump and Harris supporters are in near-total disagreement.

Asked whether someone is a man or woman is determined by the sex they were assigned at birth, 92% of Trump supporters said yes compared to 39% of Harris supporters. When asked if a man or woman can be a sex different than the one they were assigned at birth, 60% of Harris supporters said yes compared to just 7% of Trump supporters.

When asked about same-sex marriage, 46% of Harris supporters said it was good for society compared to just 3% of Trump supporters. The sides were nearly the same when asked if it was neither good nor bad, but when asked it was "very bad" for society, 4% of Harris supporters said it was compared to 36% of Trump supporters.

National Pride:

When asked, just 12% of Harris supporters agreed that the United States "stands above other countries in the world" compared to 35% of Trump supporters. Both sides were in near agreement that the United States is "one of the greatest countries in the world, along with some others." By contrast, 27% of Harris supporters said there are other countries better than the U.S. compared to 11% of Trump supporters.

Abortion and Family Values:

When asked about abortion, 43% of Harris supporters said it should be legal in all cases and 44% said it should be legal in most cases. Seven percent of Trump supporters said it should be legal in all cases and 28% said it should be in most.

Just 9% of Harris supporters said abortion should be illegal in most cases and just 1% said it should be illegal in all cases. Fifty-two percent of Republicans said it should be illegal in most cases while 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.

When asked if society is better off if people make marriage and having children a priority, 17% of Harris supporters agreed compared to 60% of Trump supporters.

When asked about birth control measures such as pills and condoms being widely available, 77% of Harris supporters said it is very good for society compared to 41% of Republicans. For in vitro fertilization, 84% of Harris supporters said it's a good thing while 65% of Trump supporters agreed.

On religion, 77% of Harris supporters said it is not necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values compared to 53% of Trump supporters. Eighty-seven percent of Harris supporters said religion should be kept out of government policies compared to 55% of Trump supporters.

Government Aid and Policing:

Views between supporters on crime and policing were the most pronounced when asked if the criminal justice system is too tough or not tough enough on criminals. Twenty-two percent of Harris supports said it's too tough and 39% said not tough enough. Only 3% of Trump supporters said it's too tough and 83% it's not tough enough.

When asked the importance of maintaining respect for police officers, 39% of Harris supporters considered it extremely important and 31% said it was very important. Among Trump supporters, 64% said it was extremely important and 24% said it was very important.

Seventy-two percent of Trump supporters said government aid to the poor does more harm than good by making people too dependent on the government compared to just 18% of Harris supporters.

Seventy-two percent of Harris supporters said the government should do more to help needy Americans even if it means going deeper in debt, compared to 28% of Trump supporters.