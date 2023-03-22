Will First Trump Indictment Trigger More?

If Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg makes history by becoming the first prosecutor to charge a former president with a crime, he may soon find others willing to join him in taking on Donald Trump.

Legal experts say there are too many factors to determine whether any charges filed by Bragg could have a cascading effect. But there's certainly potential for other indictments against Trump, as several investigations at various levels into decisions he made before, during, and after his time in office are simultaneously underway.