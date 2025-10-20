WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | election | lawyers | assault | left | legal

Trump-Aligned Attorneys Under Assault by Left

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:27 AM EDT

Across the United States, a new front has opened in the long-running legal and political struggle over the 2020 presidential election.

What began as a handful of professional ethics cases against high-profile lawyers has evolved into a broad, contentious campaign testing the limits of political influence in the legal system.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Across the United States, a new front has opened in the long-running legal and political struggle over the 2020 presidential election.
donald trump, election, lawyers, assault, left, legal
1332
2025-27-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved