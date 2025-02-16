WATCH TV LIVE

Judge's Opinion in Pulitzer Case Bolsters Trump Defamation Claims

A Florida court ruled President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Board can proceed. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 07:07 AM EST

A concurring opinion in former President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board is drawing fresh attention for its sharp critique of the board's actions, potentially bolstering Trump's case as it moves forward.

A Florida appeals court ruled last week that Trump's defamation lawsuit against members of the board can proceed, affirming that the state has jurisdiction over the case.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

