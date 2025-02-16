Judge's Opinion in Pulitzer Case Bolsters Trump Defamation Claims

A concurring opinion in former President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board is drawing fresh attention for its sharp critique of the board's actions, potentially bolstering Trump's case as it moves forward.
A Florida appeals court ruled last week that Trump's defamation lawsuit against members of the board can proceed, affirming that the state has jurisdiction over the case.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.