Trump Dance Sweeps the Nation Despite Media Backlash

A series of successful plays on the athletic field have a string of U.S. athletes joining the celebratory Donald Trump train with the display of the president-elect's signatory dance.
To the dismay of some media behemoths who would just as soon not publicize the growing popularity of the spirited jaunt, the act has taken sports viewers, curious spectators and everyday Americans by storm.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin