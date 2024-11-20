WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | dance | sports | athletes | victory | nick bosa | colin kaepernick

Trump Dance Sweeps the Nation Despite Media Backlash

President-elect Donald Trump dances on stage during a campaign rally at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, Oct. 26. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 07:38 AM EST

A series of successful plays on the athletic field have a string of U.S. athletes joining the celebratory Donald Trump train with the display of the president-elect's signatory dance.

To the dismay of some media behemoths who would just as soon not publicize the growing popularity of the spirited jaunt, the act has taken sports viewers, curious spectators and everyday Americans by storm.

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 07:38 AM
