Trump Targets US-Canada Treaty, Raising Border, Trade, Water Dispute Concerns

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Friday, 21 March 2025 06:15 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has recently raised questions about a 116-year-old treaty that defines the U.S.-Canada border and governs shared water resources, referring to it as an "artificially drawn line," suggesting a potential interest in renegotiating or abandoning the agreement as part of his broader trade and security strategy.

The 1908 treaty, formally known as the "Treaty Between the United States and the United Kingdom Concerning the Boundary Between the United States and the Dominion of Canada," has surfaced in recent dialogue between Trump and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, raising questions about its relevance in modern bilateral relations.

Friday, 21 March 2025 06:15 AM
