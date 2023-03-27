Did Trump Call Manhattan DA's Bluff?

Former President Donald Trump's prediction that he would be arrested last Tuesday seemed all but certain – but then the day came and went, the New York grand jury probing the case suspended its activities for the rest of the week, and many analysts started wondering if progressive Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was getting cold feet.

Trump took to his Truth Social account on March 17 to warn supporters that he expected to be the first former president charged with a crime. The New York investigation, one of at least four state and federal inquiries into Trump, deals with alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.