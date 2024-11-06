WATCH TV LIVE

Trump May Usher in 'Roaring '20s' for Stocks

Friday, 08 November 2024 09:59 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's stunning victory in the race for the White House sent major stock indexes soaring 3% to 5% Wednesday — and Wall Street traders think this is just the beginning of further, significant gains.

"We are entering the 'Roaring 1920s' for stocks," Todd Morgan, chair of Bel Air Investment Advisors of Los Angeles, told Newsmax. "It happened coming out of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1919 and has been happening again. Businesses are on fire. Today alone, the Dow is up more than 1,400 points, or 3.4%, and the S&P 500, 2.35%."

Friday, 08 November 2024 09:59 AM
