DOJ Conducting Maximum Pressure Campaign Against MAGA Defenders

The recent actions by the Department of Justice taken against former President Donald Trump and his supporters appear to be an unprecedented expansion of the investigative arm of the government – however, in retrospect, there was plenty of warning and precedent for the DOJ's moves.

The telegraphing of this DOJ intent began in the fall of 2021 when documents were leaked in which the White House and the Department of Education were found to be coordinating with the National School Boards Association to frame, write, and present action memos to the Department of Justice.