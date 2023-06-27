×
How Independent Is the DOJ?

(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 07:21 AM EDT

While attorneys general have traditionally tried to balance upholding the law while still being answerable to the president – at least in public – legal analysts say several factors prevent the agency from being truly independent of the politics of the White House.

As both major political parties accuse the other of essentially "weaponizing" the Justice Department to go after their political opposition, a recent New York Times piece paints Republicans as no longer viewing the DOJ as an independent organ. But history shows that Democrats have been the party repeatedly responsible for politicizing the agency.

