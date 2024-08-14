WATCH TV LIVE

Dennis Quaid Accuses Facebook of Censoring 'Reagan' Film Promotion

Dennis Quaid is accusing Facebook of censoring the promotion for the movie "Reagan," accusing the platform of unfairly restricting his ads and posts. (Getty Images)

Actor Dennis Quaid and the marketing team behind his upcoming film "Reagan" say they are battling Facebook, claiming the social media giant has intentionally restricted efforts to promote the film, which opens in theaters on Aug. 30.

"Facebook is once again censoring the free flow of ideas, deciding what's best for us to see and hear; only this time it's throttling advertising and promotion for my movie about Ronald Reagan," Quaid said in an email to Newsweek.

