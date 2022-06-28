×
Tags: democrats | supreme court | abortion

Democrats Endorse On-Demand Abortion After Supreme Court Ruling

Pro-life supporters hug outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 24. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 June 2022 06:31 AM

Many Democrats – including high-profile names in key races nationwide – have emerged as advocates of abortion without any limitations in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, marking some of the party's prominent politicians with a position deemed extreme even by many in the United States who support legalized abortion.

President Joe Biden's declaration that Roe is "on the ballot" this fall essentially urged voters to elect pro-abortion politicians after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that created a right to abortion. But that strategy ended up forcing many in his party to go on the record supporting abortion through the third trimester of pregnancy – but polls consistently show the American people aren't ready to go that far.

Many Democrats – including high-profile names in key races nationwide – have emerged as advocates of abortion without any limitations in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade.
