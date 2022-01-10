Democrats Ignore Elusive DC Pipe Bomb Planter in Jan. 6 Speeches

As the Justice Department touts the more than 725 arrests it has made against the so-called "insurrectionists" and "domestic terrorists" involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials have remained mum about one at-large suspect who indisputably can be termed a "terrorist" — the D.C. pipe bomb planter.

The night before a group of protesters challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election gathered at the Capitol as Congress began certifying Joe Biden as the winner over then-President Donald Trump, a still-unidentified person planted pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters.