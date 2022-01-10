×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | dc pipe bomber | jan 6

Democrats Ignore Elusive DC Pipe Bomb Planter in Jan. 6 Speeches

Vice President Kamala Harris in Statuary Hall of the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 10 January 2022 07:09 AM

As the Justice Department touts the more than 725 arrests it has made against the so-called "insurrectionists" and "domestic terrorists" involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials have remained mum about one at-large suspect who indisputably can be termed a "terrorist" — the D.C. pipe bomb planter.

The night before a group of protesters challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election gathered at the Capitol as Congress began certifying Joe Biden as the winner over then-President Donald Trump, a still-unidentified person planted pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As the Justice Department touts the more than 725 arrests it has made against the so-called "insurrectionists" and "domestic terrorists" involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials have...
democrats, dc pipe bomber, jan 6
795
2022-09-10
Monday, 10 January 2022 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved