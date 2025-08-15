Democrat Bill Pushes Yearlong Mortgage Freeze for Disaster Victims

A Democrat-led proposal in Congress would provide homeowners with federally backed mortgages up to one year of payment relief after natural disasters, aiming to prevent foreclosures for families already struggling to recover from a disaster.
Critics, however, argue that it could strain lenders and leave some borrowers without guaranteed aid.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin