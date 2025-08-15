WATCH TV LIVE

Democrat Bill Pushes Yearlong Mortgage Freeze for Disaster Victims

By    |   Friday, 29 August 2025 07:22 AM EDT

A Democrat-led proposal in Congress would provide homeowners with federally backed mortgages up to one year of payment relief after natural disasters, aiming to prevent foreclosures for families already struggling to recover from a disaster.

Critics, however, argue that it could strain lenders and leave some borrowers without guaranteed aid.

