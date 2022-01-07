Democrats Trying to Block Trump From 2024 Run Are 'Truly Frightening, Ridiculous'

Democrats are working feverishly to prevent former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House, with some congressmen reportedly looking to use a post-Civil War constitutional amendment to block Trump’s path back to power — but political analysts say those efforts are no more than a fever dream and are unlikely to have any substantial impact on the 2024 race.

A group of nearly a dozen Democrat lawmakers have raised the possibility in both public and private of using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to prohibit Trump from running for office again by arguing that he was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2020 U.S. Capitol breach, according to The Hill. The amendment states that officeholders who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion" are disqualified from holding future office.