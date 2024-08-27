Anti-woke Backlash Is Just Getting Started

Confronting Bud Light and Harley-Davidson for advocating LGBT rights and challenging BlackRock for pushing environmental, social, and governance in retirement funds apparently are just the beginning.

Conservative activists say they will continue pressuring and suing Fortune 500 companies for what they claim are radical workplace, marketing, and corporate policies that have lowered profits and market capitalization by as much as 12% — not to mention stifled job opportunities for many and reduced standards of living.