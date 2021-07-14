×
Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Voting Rights | cuccinelli | biden | democrats | hysteria

Ken Cuccinelli: Biden, Dems Rely on 'Hysteria' for Voter Reform Push

Ken Cuccinelli, then-senior official performing the duties of the Deputy Homeland Security Secretary, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Sep. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 July 2021 02:02 PM

Fair elections advocate and ex-Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli ripped President Joe Biden and other progressives for demonizing Republican attempts at election reform while pushing radical Democrat plans that would federalize state election systems.

As chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, Cuccinelli is set to testify Wednesday afternoon before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Democrats’ repeated attempts to fold state voting systems into the federal apparatus.

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 02:02 PM
