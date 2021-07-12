Critical Race Theory Adds to Challenges for Conservative Students

Whether attired in a MAGA hat or mortarboard, conservative college students say higher education for them means a higher level of scrutiny from peers and social ostracization by classmates that creates a "chilling effect" on campus.

As summer vacation ticks away and right-leaning students prepare to return to campus for the fall semester, they say they’re gearing up to tackle what could be the toughest environment yet amid the current uproar over the teaching of critical race theory and ongoing free speech issues.