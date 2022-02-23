×
Biden's Global Missteps Fueled Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Experts Say

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting Tuesday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 06:46 AM

As Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops to move into eastern Ukraine after officially recognizing two separatist regions of the former Soviet satellite state as being independent, political analysts say President Joe Biden's series of early blunders on the world stage has not only emboldened the Kremlin but have bolstered Putin's "position and resolve."

Putin started his slow creep into Ukraine in 2014 when he invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula at a time that Biden was serving as vice president. And while Putin's stated vision of reuniting "historical Russia" was put on pause with President Donald Trump at the helm, Putin again ramped up his rhetoric that Russians and Ukrainians represented the people of "one nation" once Biden was sworn in.

