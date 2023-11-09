×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crime | terrorism | gun sales | hamas | attack | israel | self-defense

High Crime Rates, Overseas Terror Driving Gun Sales Spike

Sales associate Alan Cobian fills out an invoice to finalize the sale of a rifle at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, California. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 07:20 AM EST

With rising crime rates plaguing major cities and the FBI warning that Hamas' terror attack on Israel could inspire a lone wolf to act on U.S. soil, gun experts say it is "hardly surprising" to see an "uptick" in firearm purchases.

Last month, 1.3 million background checks for gun purchases were performed, representing an 8% increase from October 2022.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With rising crime rates plaguing major cities and the FBI warning that Hamas' terror attack on Israel could inspire a lone wolf to act on U.S. soil, gun experts say it is "hardly surprising" to see an "uptick" in firearm purchases.
crime, terrorism, gun sales, hamas, attack, israel, self-defense, fbi, antisemitic, assault
1023
2023-20-09
Thursday, 09 November 2023 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved