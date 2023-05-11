Commuters Should Be 'Alert' on Public Transit

Urban areas nationwide have experienced a crime surge on public transportation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though officials in many of those struggling cities try persuading riders that mass transit is safe and getting safer, crime stats show dangers persist.
On the Los Angeles Metro, serious offenses such as assault and robbery increased 24% from 2021 to 2022. Last fall, crime on New York City public transit surged more than 40% from the year prior, with murders hitting their highest levels in decades.
