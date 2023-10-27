Liberal Cities Roll Back Anti-Cop Rules as Crime Rates Soar

As skyrocketing crime rates continue plaguing major cities nationwide – particularly those run by progressive politicians – law enforcement experts say local leaders are finally recognizing that the "defunding and vilification" of police departments "did nothing but endanger their communities."

Several major cities cut police department budgets or passed "anti-incarceration" legislation that ended up emboldening criminals in the aftermath of a series of nationwide social justice protests and riots that occurred during the summer of 2020. Yet many of the same locales are now taking steps to undo those policies.