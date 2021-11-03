What's in the COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What the Ingredients Mean and What They're For

Doctors have heard all sorts of wild theories about the ingredients contained in the three coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S., with claims of aborted fetus cells, nano-trackers, or heavy metals running rampant on social media – yet they say the concoction inside the syringe is composed of elements your body encounters more regularly than not, like basic salts and sugar.

Former White House physician Dr. William Lang, who currently serves as the medical director of WorldClinic and JobSiteCare, said he feels “very good” about the contents of the vaccine.