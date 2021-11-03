×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | covid | vaccine | ingredients

What's in the COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What the Ingredients Mean and What They're For

A medical worker shows vials of BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Ted ALJIBE / AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 November 2021 06:36 AM

Doctors have heard all sorts of wild theories about the ingredients contained in the three coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S., with claims of aborted fetus cells, nano-trackers, or heavy metals running rampant on social media – yet they say the concoction inside the syringe is composed of elements your body encounters more regularly than not, like basic salts and sugar.

Former White House physician Dr. William Lang, who currently serves as the medical director of WorldClinic and JobSiteCare, said he feels “very good” about the contents of the vaccine.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Doctors have heard all sorts of wild theories about the ingredients contained in the three coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S., with claims of aborted fetus cells, nano-trackers, or heavy metals running rampant on social media - yet they say the concoction inside the...
covid, vaccine, ingredients
826
2021-36-03
Wednesday, 03 November 2021 06:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved