What's in the COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What the Ingredients Mean and What They're For

Doctors have heard all sorts of wild theories about the ingredients contained in the three coronavirus vaccines approved in the U.S., with claims of aborted fetus cells, nano-trackers, or heavy metals running rampant on social media – yet they say the concoction inside the syringe is composed of elements your body encounters more regularly than not, like basic salts and sugar.
Former White House physician Dr. William Lang, who currently serves as the medical director of WorldClinic and JobSiteCare, said he feels “very good” about the contents of the vaccine.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin