×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | covid | felons | prison

As COVID Ebbs, Felons Fear End to Home Confinement

(Tom Kabelka/Republican-American via AP, File)

By    |   Monday, 12 July 2021 07:04 AM

Inmates nationwide who’ve been allowed to serve sentences under home confinement during the pandemic are increasingly worried that, as the U.S. wins the battle against COVID-19, they’ll be forced to trade the comforts of their household for a spartan prison cell.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Inmates nationwide who've been allowed to serve sentences under home confinement during the pandemic are increasingly worried that, as the U.S. wins the battle against COVID-19, they'll be forced to trade the comforts of their household for a spartan prison cell. Many of...
covid, felons, prison
903
2021-04-12
Monday, 12 July 2021 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved