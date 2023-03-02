The 6 COVID 'Conspiracies' That Were Correct

Americans who even suggested that the COVID-19 virus may have leaked from a Chinese lab or who wondered what difference a mask made — especially for their kids — were swiftly booted from social media for spreading “misinformation,” castigated by liberal politicians as conspiracy theorists, and completely alienated by news organizations that declared they were “following the science.”

Nearly three years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, those deemed “conspiracists” for questioning how well “the science” was working have been proven right in many areas, as real evidence has debunked the debunkers.