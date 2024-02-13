Post-COVID, Workplaces Still Face Hybrid vs Office Struggle

With 30% of employees nationwide believed to still be working in hybrid mode, some have taken to the bold practice of "coffee badging."
Some employers are grudgingly tolerating this trend, whereby employees swipe in with their ID badge a few days per week at the office, grab a coffee to ensure their boss sees them, and then take off – ostensibly to spend the rest of the day working from home.
