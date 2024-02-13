×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid-19 | workplace | hybrid | office | productivity | work ethic | promotions

Post-COVID, Workplaces Still Face Hybrid vs Office Struggle

A woman using a laptop on a dining room table set up as a remote office to work from home. Previous research indicated that almost three-quarters of businesses had cut the cost of their offices amid the continued shift toward hybrid working. (AP)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 13 February 2024 07:39 AM EST

With 30% of employees nationwide believed to still be working in hybrid mode, some have taken to the bold practice of "coffee badging."

Some employers are grudgingly tolerating this trend, whereby employees swipe in with their ID badge a few days per week at the office, grab a coffee to ensure their boss sees them, and then take off – ostensibly to spend the rest of the day working from home.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With 30% of employees nationwide believed to still be working in hybrid mode, some have taken to the bold practice of "coffee badging."
covid-19, workplace, hybrid, office, productivity, work ethic, promotions, coffee badging
817
2024-39-13
Tuesday, 13 February 2024 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved