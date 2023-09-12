Pandemic Exacerbated Already Troubling Pediatric Mental Health Crisis

Emergency rooms are increasingly being inundated with young patients seeking care for mental health issues, medical professionals say – and experts point to two factors that they believe have exacerbated the crisis: social media and the COVID-19 pandemic.
A trio of groups representing pediatricians and emergency medicine providers issued a joint policy statement last month calling for more resources and support to handle the uptick in children and teenagers struggling with mental health concerns who are looking for help in emergency departments.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.