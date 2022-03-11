×
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | covid-19 | mask | mandates | airplane | lockdowns

Republicans Slam 'Hypocritical' Airplane Mask Mandate Extension

Passengers board an Easyjet flight. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 March 2022 06:29 AM

The Biden administration's one-month extension of mask mandates at airplane, train, and transit hubs has left many Americans wondering why they still must cover their faces to travel when they're free to go maskless in virtually any other indoor space.

The 30-day extension, which will keep the mask requirement in place until at least April 18, comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it's working on new guidelines that will ultimately lead to the lifting of the rule, squashing the hopes of Republican lawmakers who hoped to see the mandates be allowed to expire on March 18.

