States Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations by Getting Creative With Cash Incentives

From free donuts to free flights for a year, corporate America has rolled out various incentives to encourage Americans to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines – and now states are hopping on board with giveaways that could land a vaccinated person as much as $5 million.
The state of Ohio “Vax-a-Million” campaign used money from the coronavirus relief program to pay the winners, the first of which were identified on Monday.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin