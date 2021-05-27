×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | COVID-19 | coronavirus | cuomo

States Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations by Getting Creative With Cash Incentives

Walgreens staff prepare vaccines for Educational Staff at Kettering City Schools to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as a part of Ohios Phase 1B vaccine distribution in Dayton, Ohio on February 10, 2021. (Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 27 May 2021 02:14 PM

From free donuts to free flights for a year, corporate America has rolled out various incentives to encourage Americans to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines – and now states are hopping on board with giveaways that could land a vaccinated person as much as $5 million.

The state of Ohio “Vax-a-Million” campaign used money from the coronavirus relief program to pay the winners, the first of which were identified on Monday.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
From free donuts to free flights for a year, corporate America has rolled out various incentives to encourage Americans to get one of the trio of COVID-19 vaccines – and now states are hopping on board with giveaways that could land a vaccinated person as much as $5 million.
COVID-19, coronavirus, cuomo
1051
2021-14-27
Thursday, 27 May 2021 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved