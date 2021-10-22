×
Tags: counterprotester | dave chappelle | netflix

Media Distorts Netflix Protest to Paint 'We Like Dave' Supporter as Villain

People rally in support of the Netflix transgender walkout and others in support of comedy and free speech in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 20. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 22 October 2021 07:45 AM

A counterprotester holding a “We Like Dave” sign at this week’s Netflix employees’ walkout to protest comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by members of the pro-transgender crowd – but most establishments’ media accounts left the impression the Chappelle fan provoked the protesters, a phenomenon of “creating the news” that appears to be becoming increasingly widespread.

David Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group, said the distortion proliferated by the media is something that unfortunately occurs far too often, with the “more mainstream person protesting the craziness portrayed as the aggressor or the bad guy.”

Friday, 22 October 2021 07:45 AM
