Cori Bush Part of 'Class System of Justice' for Elites

The push from Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., to defund the police — all while racking up a hefty bill for her own private security — has drawn the ire of Republicans and law enforcement officials, as well as capsized Biden administration efforts to distance Democrats from the movement to snatch cops’ funding.
The squad member and progressive Democrat didn’t apologize after Federal Election Commission filings showed she spent nearly $70,000 in "security services" between April 15 and June 28.
