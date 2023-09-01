Consumers Can Expect 'Most Expensive Labor Day on Record'

Americans looking to celebrate the end of summer with one final get-together should prepare to open their wallets before firing up the grill over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Though inflation has somewhat subsided from its peak, the grocery bill for a simple summer cookout is still expected to be far more expensive than in years past.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.