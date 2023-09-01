×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: consumers | labor day | holiday | inflation groceries | oil prices

Consumers Can Expect 'Most Expensive Labor Day on Record'

Local 361 iron worker Robert Farula marches up Fifth Ave. carrying an American flag during the Labor Day parade in New York. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 01 September 2023 07:12 AM EDT

Americans looking to celebrate the end of summer with one final get-together should prepare to open their wallets before firing up the grill over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Though inflation has somewhat subsided from its peak, the grocery bill for a simple summer cookout is still expected to be far more expensive than in years past.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Americans looking to celebrate the end of summer with one final get-together should prepare to open their wallets before firing up the grill over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
consumers, labor day, holiday, inflation groceries, oil prices
944
2023-12-01
Friday, 01 September 2023 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved